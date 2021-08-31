‘Hades’ sweeps the Global Industry Game Awards with nine wins

Greek mythological roguelike Hades dominated the recent IGDA Global Industry Game Awards (GIGA) with a total of nine wins across all categories.

Broadcast on August 27, the inaugural GIGA show was created in a partnership between the IGDA and devcom to highlight “outstanding achievements in fields related to art, writing and narrative, engineering and technology, audio, design, support, and miscellaneous categories,” according to the website (thanks, VGC).

Supergiant Games’ Hades was given awards for 2D animation, 2D character design, UI art, voice acting, systems design, UI/UX, dialogue, narrative design, and representation. There were 39 peer-nominated winners in total, with games like The Last Of Us Part II, DOOM Eternal, and Among Us also making the list.

Ghost Of Tsushima also took home four awards, and The Last Of Us Part II took home three as well.

The IGDA (International Game Developers Association) is a non-profit membership organisation that aims to support and empower game developers through industry conferences and special interest groups, you can learn about the IGDA here.

Love for Hades doesn’t stop here though, as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game are some of the highest rated games on Metacritic. The NME review from Dom Peppiatt also scored it five out of five stars and called it “one of the most essential games of our generation, and to skip it is to spit in the faces of the gods themselves.”

You can now even get haptic feedback when you pet the adorably devious Cerberus on the PS5 version of the game.

