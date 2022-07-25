‘Half-Life 2’ Ravenholm mod now has a demo

A newly released demo for Half-Life 2: Episode 2 mod, We Don’t Go To Ravenholm, recreates the level’s eerie atmosphere.

The Ravenholm mod has been in development for over a year and the creator, 3stripekilla has finally released a demo on ModDB allowing players to experience the recreation first-hand.

The original location in Half-Life 2: Episode 2 only featured a few levels but remained one of the most memorable places in the game. According to the creator, the mod is about “bringing players the familiar feel, atmosphere and action of the original Ravenholm from Half-Life 2.”

“In WDGTR [We Don’t Go To Ravenholm] you wake up as Freeman himself, but in a different place and different time,” the modder explained. “You will have to walk through the town full of traps and death. Will you make it through, or become one of the corpses laying on the streets?”

Players take the role of Gordon Freeman and are then required to make their way through the dreaded town of Ravenholm, which is also filled with zombies, towards the docks in order to escape.

The demo allows players to navigate an area of Ravenholm called “Traptown” which includes plenty of zombies, as well as electrified grids, scrap-metal deadfalls, and whirling flame traps to avoid (via PC Gamer).

However, whereas players would usually start with the Gravity Gun in Half-Life 2: Episode 2, the mod changes that. In We Don’t Go To Ravenholm, the mod limits players with a pistol and submachine gun.

Arkane Studios originally intended to create a Half-Life 2 spin-off of Ravenholm but it was cancelled. In May, an hour of footage for the studio’s cancelled project was found over a decade later and was shared in a Noclip documentary on YouTube.

