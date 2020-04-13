A new fan-made mod that allows players to finish Half-Life: Alyx without a virtual reality (VR) headset has been released.

While this isn’t the first non-VR mod to be created for the game, it’s the only one that lets gamers play through the entire game. The mod can be found on GitHub, appended with setup instructions.

The GitHub page also features all the keyboard and mouse control mapping, as well as walkthrough notes for sections of the game which might not play as smoothly on the keyboard and mouse.

Watch a preview of the mod from its developers below.

Half-Life: Alyx‘s game designer Robin Walker previously acknowledged that the franchise’s fans would eventually find a way to play game without a VR headset. “I know it’s going to happen,” Walker told Polygon. “The bigger question is what the fans will think of this ported version of the game.”

“There are a set of people on the team that are concerned about that. Personally, I’m not concerned about it at all. [A non-VR mod] will clearly demonstrate to people why we did this in VR,” Walker added.

“It will be a very crisp way of seeing all the stuff we got for the move into VR. If people play [a modded version on a standard display] and say this is is just as good, that will teach me a lot. I will realise I’m wrong, and we didn’t get as much as we thought, and I love to know whenever I’m wrong.”

Half-Life: Alyx takes place between 1998’s Half-Life and 2004’s Half-Life 2. It chronicles the adventures of Alyx Vance before she met Gordon Freeman. The game was released on March 23 for PC.

In other VR news, Sony Interactive Media has announced the indefinite delay of Iron Man VR due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and has begun issuing automatic refunds.