Halo 3: ODST will be joining The Master Chief Collection on PC later this month, 343 Industries has announced.

Marking the 11th anniversary since its original release on the Xbox 360, Halo 3: ODST joins other titles in The Master Chief Collection, including the original trilogy and Halo: Reach.

Due out September 22, it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC. Additionally, it’s set to be a part of Microsoft’s xCloud lineup when it launches.

Featuring a fully optimised experience for PC, the game has been fully remastered for players to relive the fan-favourite campaign. Alongside the story, Halo 3: ODST’s ‘Firefight’ mode will also be included. The popular multiplayer mode pits teams against waves of increasingly challenging enemies. Enemies will grow progressively harder until all team lives have been lost and it’s game over.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

343 Industries were intended to release Halo Infinite later this year as an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch title. It has since been announced that the game will be delayed until some time in 2021 to allow extra time for critical work on the project to be finished.

The developer also recently hired veteran developer on the franchise, Joseph Staten, to help aid the completion of the game. Staten is filling the role of Project Lead for the campaign and will aid the team in finishing the latest entry.

Both Xbox consoles are still expected to release in November, despite the delay, and pre-orders are also set to begin on September 22.