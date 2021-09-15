‘Halo 5’ is not coming to PC despite GeForce Now leaks

343 Industries has confirmed on Twitter that Halo 5 will not be coming to PC after GeForce Now leaks listed it as an upcoming game.

Earlier this week, a list of games from NVIDIA’s GeForce Now suggested several unannounced games coming to the service. However, NVIDIA has since said that the list was used for internal testing, and those games don’t necessarily exist. However, one of the games is the previously released Halo 5: Guardians.

Several Halo games have been ported to PC after being Xbox exclusive in the Master Chief Collection. However, Halo 5 has not yet made the jump. After the game appeared on the list, many fans were hopeful that it was in the works.

However, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard has said on Twitter that this is not the case. “Maybe this was for ‘H5:Forge’, but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC. We know there’s some demand for it, but as we’ve stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currently.”

343 Industries recently revealed that Halo: Infinite will not be receiving its co-op campaign when it launches. Instead, players will have to wait until the second season of multiplayer is released before jumping into the campaign with friends. At launch, campaign and multiplayer will be available. The game’s creative forge mode will not appear until season three. The time between seasons is planned to be three months, so it will be half a year before the game gets its creation tools.

In the same announcement, live producer Sam Hanshaw said that a recent technical preview had been a success but with some problems on the way. Another technical preview is taking place this month, but they have missed their chance if players haven’t signed up by now.

