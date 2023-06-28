‘Halo’ fans invited to sing in “world’s biggest” performance of its iconic chant

Fans of Halo have been invited to take part in the “world’s biggest” performance of its now-iconic Gregorian chant, with “no previous singing or gaming experience” required.

The original Gregorian chant debuted in 2002, as part of the first Halo game’s theme. Composed by Marty O’Donnell, the piece went on to become synonymous with the long-running Halo series, with many elements from the first theme turning up in subsequent games.

Today (June 28), gamechoir has sent out a call for fans of the game to come together in creating the “world’s biggest” performance of the series’ Gregorian chant.

The digital event will begin with a live-streamed vocals lesson on YouTube, which will take place on July 10 at 18:45 BST. From there, singers will be encouraged to practice using a professionally-recorded backing track, before submitting their “high, medium or low voice” performances to gamechoir.

Following that, gamechoir will broadcast the final piece on August 17.

Marty O’Donnell, the composer behind Halo‘s theme, has encouraged fans — “singer or not” — to take part in the Halo chant, and admitted he “never imagined” people would still be singing the chant over 20 years later.

“Video games and video game music have the power to bring people together,” shared O’Donnell. “Gamechoir is proof of that, which is why I would personally like to welcome everyone to join this project with me.”

As for gamechoir, the organisation is led by Choir Of The Earth founder Mark Strachan and musical director Ben England BEM, who aim to “connect gamers” through music.

August’s Halo chant will be gamechoir’s debut performance, and Strachan has explained that the “beauty” of it will be getting to “celebrate a poignant piece of video game history and bring together tens of thousands of voices to create something truly magnificent”.

“We want everyone to be part of it, young or old, wherever and whoever they are,” added England. “No previous singing or gaming experience is needed!”

