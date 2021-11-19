‘Halo Infinite’ Battle Pass update gives players XP for finishing a match

343 Industries has introduced changes to the battle pass system in Halo Infinite following criticism from players.

Following promises that the team would tweak the battle pass, 343 has announced that players will now “earn XP by completing matchmade games”. Previously, XP was only granted for completing challenges. This update also includes fixes to some of the most commonly bugged challenges, which many players have complained about.

This follows news earlier this week that the team was looking to rework Battle Pass progression for the new shooter. In a Twitter thread, Halo community manager John Junyszek revealed that the developer is adding “Play 1 Game” challenges to help make sure you consistently progress through the Battle Pass by playing matches the way you want.”

To address the feedback on Battle Pass progression we will be making targeted tunings to our model later this week. To start, we'll be adding "Play 1 Game" challenges to help make sure you consistently progress through the Battle Pass by playing matches the way you want. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 18, 2021

Advertisement

He went on to say that: “We’ll also be adjusting, fixing bugs with, and removing some weekly challenges based on your feedback.”

Later in the thread, Junyszek revealed that the team will grant the Ultimate Reward to all players due to the issues with challenges.

“When we make this update, we’ll need to reset your challenges, including your progress towards Weekly ones. To make up for this reset, we’ll be granting this week’s Ultimate Reward, the Sigil Mark VII Visor, to everyone who logs in from Nov 23 – Nov 30.”

Finally, he announced that: “Additionally, we will be doubling the duration of 2XP Boosts to now last 1 hour as opposed to 30 mins. We hope this helps people get the most out of them, especially during those longer BTB sessions.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Bethesda has revealed that a patch for Skyrim Anniversary Edition is on the way. The update will address several stability errors for players who were downloading mods, which have been running into issues since the game was loading them too fast.