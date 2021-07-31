‘Halo Infinite’ campaign details leaked from tech preview

Several key Halo Infinite campaign details have been leaked online from the game’s new technical preview.

Last night (July 30) datamined campaign files were leaked on Reddit which detailed major spoilers for the upcoming shooter, including details on progression and key story beats.

Of course, there won’t be any spoilers here but we advise Halo Infinite fans to be wary of community-driven social media accounts for the game to try and avoid the details.

After the leaks were shared online, Halo Infinite‘s head of creative Joseph Staten released a statement on Twitter saying the development team “unintentionally” included campaign files in the tech preview.

“Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of Halo Infinite campaign files in the tech preview build,” Staten said. “Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers. Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep your eyes peeled for spoilers and don’t spread them if you see them.”

The Halo Infinite technical preview was released on July 28 to a select number of players around the world. Those lucky players got to experience a preview build of the multiplayer and take part in the first online matches.

Halo Infinite is set to launch during the holiday of 2021, however, it does not yet have a specific release date after being delayed again. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has noted that Microsoft is “waiting on other games” and considering the timing of other releases before setting a definite release date.

To learn more about 343 Industries‘ upcoming FPS, here’s everything we know about Halo Infinite.

