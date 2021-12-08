‘Halo Infinite’ campaign has no preload but download can be sped up

After a year-long delay Halo Infinite finally launches on Xbox and PC today (December 8), so here’s everything you need to know about getting the game installed, including how to make it a faster process.

The new 343 Industries title is going for a simultaneous release, meaning it should launch at the exact same moment across the globe, so here are the release times:

10AM PST

1PM EST

6PM GMT

3AM JST (December 9)

5AM AEOT (December 9)

Sadly, these times can’t be planned around to let players have the game ready to go as soon as the title unlocks, as Halo community director Brian Jarrard confirmed: “you can’t officially pre-load the Halo Infinite campaign (sorry!),” but Jarrard added that “you can get a head start by installing the [multiplayer].”

So having the multiplayer installed can make the campaign install easier, and below you can find out how much space you’ll be saving:

No Halo Infinite downloads installed

Multiplayer: 26.53 GB

Campaign and Multiplayer: 48.42 GB

Multiplayer beta already installed

Multiplayer update: 3.97 GB

Campaign install: approx 25.86 GB

Both : 29.83 GB

Despite the above, there’s currently no word on whether or not this download crossover counts for PC players who have the multiplayer on Steam, and will be getting the campaign through Game Pass and thus using the Xbox PC launcher. All signs currently point to players needing to redownload the multiplayer as part of the Xbox launcher. We’ll update this article as we know more, as we’ve reached out for comment.

In other news, 343 Industries is looking into making Halo Infinite campaign missions replayable, as right now you need to make a new save to go back. How long this will take to implement remains to be seen, as the developers have reiterated that getting the game out was the main priority.