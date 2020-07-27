‘Halo Infinite’ footage was from a “work-in-progress” demo

Xbox has responded to criticism about Halo Infinite’s graphics, assuring players that they can expect much more when the game launches later this year.

In an interview with Inside Gaming, marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg responded to negative criticism over the gameplay graphics showcased during last week’s Xbox games showcase. “We’re in the middle of a global pandemic. It’s July, we’re far from Holiday [season launch]. You’re seeing a work-in-progress game,” he said.

Greenberg then added that the quality of the livestream on YouTube might have attributed to the gameplay’s graphic fidelity: “It’s very hard to show the full power and graphical fidelity of what Xbox Series X will be able to deliver for you over a stream. Go back and look at it in 4K 60.”

Advertisement

The livestream of the gameplay footage was delivered in 1080p, but has since been re-uploaded in 4K 60 FPS on the YouTube. Check out the footage below.

Greenberg went on to assure gamers that the game’s graphics will be much better when it releases later this year. “The other thing I’ll just say is, it is a work-in-progress,” he said “I can tell you, because we see build check-ins every week, and they make progress week after week, so between now and Holiday it’s just going to get better and better.”

Players have actually yet to see Halo Infinite running on an Xbox Series X, as the original gameplay reveal on July 23 was also not captured on the console. During a Q&A session on the same day, a 343 Industries developer stated that “the game was captured from a PC that is representative of the experience that players will have on Xbox Series X”.

Halo Infinite is set to release during the holiday season this year alongside the Xbox Series X.