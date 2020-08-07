‘Halo Infinite’ has been recreated as a Nintendo 64 game

Halo Infinite received its gameplay debut last month (July) and a fan has been inspired to make a Nintendo 64 (N64) version of the demo.

YouTube user Hooloppe shared his recreation and infused some classic trademarks from past Nintendo games to spice things up.

The video starts with a replication of the Halo Infinite demo, which showed series protagonist Master Chief and an unnamed pilot crash landing onto a Halo ring. Hooloppe has added some classic Nintendo flair by having the character speak like characters from Banjo-Kazooie.

The blurry graphics in the environmental surroundings invokes the spirit of the N64 and low-quality sound effects feed the nostalgia as the footage shows how the game would work in action.

Hooloppe finishes the short demo by having Master Chief collect a Power Star from the Mario series and then jumping out of a painting, reminiscent to the classic platformer, Super Mario 64.

You can see the full clip below:

The creator also compiled a Death Stranding recreation last year and made the game look as though it was playable on an original PlayStation console.

The nostalgic N64 restoration isn’t the only Halo Infinite inspired creation. A player in the community for the PS4 game Dreams has also shared their own take on the demo and created a playable version in-game.

Following the gameplay reveal for Halo Infinite, many fans have raised concerns over the game’s graphics and has prompted developer 343 Industries to respond.

“We’ve (343 Industries) heard the feedback coming from parts of the community regarding the visuals in the Halo Infinite campaign demo,” the developer said, before later acknowledging it has work to do.

“We do have work to do to address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game.”