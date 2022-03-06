‘Halo Infinite’ lead multiplayer designer leaves 343 Industries

The lead multiplayer designer on Halo Infinite has announced that he is leaving developer 343 Industries.

Andrew Witts made the announcement on Twitter yesterday (March 5). According to his LinkedIn, he has worked on the free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer since early 2019.

“It’s been an honour leading the MP design team over these years. Thank you to all Halo fans for your feedback over the years. We made this game for you,” wrote Witts on Twitter.

343 Industries’ own head of design Jerry Hook left a departing message for Witts on Twitter as well, which said: “What can I say to someone who has done a ton for this product and been a great leader on the team. Grab that next weapon and may there be many more buckshot belts in your future. Have a great journey ahead Witts, you will be missed.”

Witts' departure was announced the same day that more information was revealed about Season 2 of Halo Infinite's multiplayer. Called "Lone Wolves," the season will begin on May 3.

Witts’ departure was announced the same day that more information was revealed about Season 2 of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. Called “Lone Wolves,” the season will begin on May 3.

Whilst the co-op campaign feature was confirmed to be delayed past Season 2’s launch, two new maps were revealed for multiplayer alongside the announcement of new story-themed events and battle pass items.

Whilst the battle pass will need to be paid for in Season 2, the Fracture armour set will be free. New game modes, including Last Spartan Standing, Land Grab and King Of The Hill, will also be introduced in Season 2.

The upcoming Forge mode should still be released with Season 3 of Halo Infinite and will allow players to create custom maps, modes, and more. 343 Industries also plans to host public testing for Forge later in the year.

