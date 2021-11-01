‘Halo Infinite’ may be getting an early access release

Upcoming shooter Halo Infinite isn’t due for release until December 8, but developer 343 Industries may be gearing up for an early access window for the much anticipated game.

Earlier today (November 1) Twitter user ALumia_Italia posted a screenshot of an “Early Access Digital Bundle” for Halo Infinite, seemingly taken from the Microsoft Store (thanks, GamesRadar). While the screen lacks any date or cover art for the main entry box, the “in this bundle” section shows Halo Infinite Multiplayer.

Halo Infinite… Early Access Digital Bundle ⏰ pic.twitter.com/1jfy3QDwEn — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) November 1, 2021

However, by time of writing, the listing appears to have been removed from the storefront, at least via the UK portal. The same Twitter user also claims to have seen a number of DLC packs for the game, though again there is currently no sign of these on the game’s store listing. It’s possible that the screenshots, if authentic, caught a listing that was briefly visible ahead of an impending official announcement.

Microsoft announced in June 2021 that the game’s multiplayer component would be separate from the campaign, and free to play for the first time. 343 Industries has also held a number of test weekends for the multiplayer component, so it’s shouldn’t be a huge surprise if the studio does announce an early access period, particularly if it’s focused on the competitive side of the game.

Until either Microsoft or 343 Industries confirms an early access window though, Halo fans will still have to wait until December 8, when the full game launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Fingers crossed, it’ll be worth the wait – especially since the developers have used extra time following delays to improve several aspects of the game.

