‘Halo Infinite’ may see more “serial narrative content” in the future

Halo Infinite may see more “serial narrative content” if recent job adverts are anything to go by.

Originally spotted by GameSpot, developer 343 Industries is looking to fill positions related to evolving the game’s free-to-play multiplayer. One job advert is looking for a monetisation designer. Posted in January 2022, the job looks for someone to help create “new ongoing experiences” for the game. It calls for someone that can create the “next phases of Halo Infinite‘s free-to-play experience”.

The ad continues that the “role will focus on in-game initiatives to drive player engagement and long-term player progression”. It will also look at a “player-first store and monetisation model”.

Elsewhere on Microsoft‘s careers page, a writing director is also being sought out. They will work alongside the game’s creative leads. There, they will develop “highly innovative and engaging serial narrative content”, again for the game’s multiplayer.

The advert finishes by explaining that the person will “ensure seasonal story content both leverages existing Halo lore and adds exciting new chapters to the larger Halo story”.

In recent times, Halo Infinite has been frequently updated. Last week, a mid-season update made numerous improvements to the game. A focus on improving online play has also been a key part of 343 Industries’ plans.

