‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer cracks top 5 most played games on Steam

Despite only releasing yesterday (November 15), the free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer has been making serious waves on Steam.

The 343 Industries title has hit a peak concurrent player count of 272,586 in its first day according to SteamDB, with Twitch viewers peaking at 246,945 as well. This means Halo Infinite was, briefly, the fourth highest player count on Steam, behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

As of right now, the pre-order for the Halo Infinite campaign is also the third top seller on Steam, before it releases on December 8 next month. Of course, it is worth nothing that Halo Infinite is both free-to-play and a day old release, so seeing where the title will sit on Steam once the dust has settled will take some time yet, but this is certainly a high profile start.

Advertisement

The game also has a “mostly positive” review rating based on almost 8,000 reviews as well.

The game’s first season, called “Heroes of Reach”, has also been extended past the three month run time to May 2022. This means more content will be coming to the season whilst 343 Industries works to have season 2 completely ready.

Starting on November 23 is the Fracture: Tenrai event, which will allow players to unlock Samurai-themed Spartan cosmetics among other rewards as well. The Halo Infinite multiplayer Beta will transition to a full release on December 8.

Head of creative at 343 Joseph Staten said in a post: “We made the decision to extend season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure season 2 meets our high quality bar and so we can finish development for season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team.”

Advertisement

In other news, cheaters in both Vanguard and Warzone will now be facing lifetime bans that carry over to other future Call of Duty titles, according to Activision.