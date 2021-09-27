‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer retains an infamous melee exploit

The Halo Infinite technical preview has included a glitch that allows players to beat each other up with a flurry of melee punches.

READ MORE: The best Xbox Game Pass games you can play today

The glitch is an infamous one for the series having appeared in Halo 2 and 3 in the past. It works by using the X or Y button to cancel animations for reloading or changing weapons leading to players being able to repeat a melee attack far faster than they should technically be able to do.

VGC tracked down some social media footage of the resulting frenzy over the technical preview weekend. As seen in the videos, it’s a frantic but entertaining way of taking out your foe.

Advertisement

The first test weekend has just ended but there is a second one beginning September 30 and running until October 3. The upcoming test weekend will host 12-vs-12 “Big Team Battle” shoot-outs which see the introduction of vehicles into Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer. Unlike other Halo games, vehicular combat won’t be available from the start of a match but will spawn later, potentially changing up player tactics significantly.

The Halo Infinite news has been flowing steadily in recent times. We have learned that the game will have its own loot cave full of power weapons to grab. There’s also been news that the game will have no multiplayer ranking system outside of its battle pass.

For Halo: The Master Chief Collection fans, however, things are a bit more bittersweet as 343 Industries has announced that its seasonal updates will change once Halo Infinite launches.

In other news, Handcop is a new FPS that will let you clean up the streets as a disembodied hand. Seriously.