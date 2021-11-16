‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer season 1 extended to May 2022

Since the surprise release of the Halo Infinite multiplayer yesterday (November 15), developer 343 Industries has announced that season 1 is being extended.

According to head of creative Joseph Staten in a Halo Waypoint blog post, the first season of the free-to-play title’s multiplayer will run until May 2022, instead of the pre-planned three months per season.

“We made the decision to extend season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure season 2 meets our high quality bar and so we can finish development for season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team,” wrote Staten.

This means Halo Infinite season 1 will have more events, customisation, and content. The first proper event of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, Fracture: Tenrai, will start on November 23, and allows players to unlock pieces of cosmetic armour styled after samurai.

Staten also says that January next year will be when the team shares what is has cooking for the rest of season 1 of the multiplayer, the upcoming campaign co-op, Forge, and season 2 as well.

The multiplayer launch has been dubbed a beta, so whilst battle pass unlocks and other rewards will stay with players after the official December 8 launch, Staten warns that players “may experience some bumps and bugs” as they play.

Called “Heroes of Reach”, this season of content has plenty of rewards themed after characters and the style of Halo: Reach, including a whole armour core for players who purchase the battle pass to get their hands on.

The battle pass costs 1,000 in game credits, or £8.99 ($9.99), and allows players to unlock different levels of rewards unavailable to those with the standard battle pass.

