‘Halo Infinite’ Quick Resume issue improved in recent update

A recent hotfix from 343 Industries for Halo Infinite looks to resolve the Quick Resume issues many players have been having with the game.

A Halo Waypoint blog post (thanks Eurogamer) addresses the fix, stating that there are “improvements to online service connections after re-entering Halo Infinite using Quick Resume on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Players should see quicker and more stable reconnections to our services.”

After trying Quick Resume ourselves in Halo Infinite (which requires a new 1GB update) we can confirm that the multiplayer portion of the game now does not require players to restart the whole game for it to work. Previously, it wouldn’t load properly and required a full game restart if Quick Resume was used.

Advertisement

Players may need to exit the multiplayer screen and re-enter it from the main menu though, as a “multiplayer is not available” message can pop up.

The fix comes after community director Brian Jarrard told players last week: “When playing Halo Infinite campaign you will come across armour lockers that contain cosmetics for your MP Spartan. If you are offline, or disconnected from services – which can occur after Quick Resume – the cosmetics won’t show up in your MP inventory.”

Another battle pass rework is on the way for Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer as well, as progression may be moved away from current challenges in the future. “there’s a lot of work to do here to truly address player feedback around these systems” said 343 Industries, adding that “broader changes are going to take time”. However, the team “will continue targeting meaningful services-side updates…to improve the overall experience”.

In other recent news, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has come to a settlement with investors in the lawsuits that started last year.