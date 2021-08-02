‘Halo Infinite’ release date may have been leaked by Xbox Mexico

The launch of a Halo-themed Krispy Kreme doughnut in Mexico may have inadvertently confirmed what month Halo Infinite will launch.

A tweet from Krispy Kreme Mexico revealed the existence of a Krispy Kreme doughnut that bears a very passing resemblance to Master Chief. That was swiftly followed by Xbox Mexico joining in with the promotion via a tweet suggesting “Why wait for November if we can start the festivities now?”

¿Por qué esperar a noviembre si podemos comenzar los festejos ya? Xbox México y @MexKrispyKreme celebramos los 20 años del Jefe Maestro con una dona edición especial de Halo Infinite. Disponible el 30 de julio. #MartesdeHalo #UnAntojoInfinito pic.twitter.com/VYUPrn5oaS — Xbox México (@XboxMexico) July 28, 2021

The tweet could be referring to the fact that the doughnut is available to celebrate 20 years of Halo with the original game – Halo: Combat Evolved – launching in November 2001, but it could also be a suggestion that Halo Infinite will launch in November 2021. Previously, Microsoft has only ever suggested a very vague Q4 2021 release window but this news could finally confirm that the game will launch at the start of the holiday season.

In doughnut news, the Halo Infinite doughnut is available between 30th July and 30th September but only at Krispy Kreme Mexico. It’s a chocolate-covered doughnut with Master Chief’s face on it. There’s no word on if the promotion will extend to other countries.

Elsewhere, we know that Forza Horizon 5 will also be launching in November 2021. Also, the Halo Infinite technical preview launched last weekend and “unintentionally” included several key campaign details that have been leaked online.

