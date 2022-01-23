‘Halo Infinite’ Season 2 will let players earn premium currency

343 Industries is updating its rewards system to allow Halo Infinite players to earn premium currency, starting in Season 2.

John Junyszek, senior community manager at 343 Industries, shared a post on how the change to the way players can obtain premium cosmetics will work (spotted by PCGamer ).

“Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2’s Battle Pass. That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We’ll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2.”

This change comes after many players criticised Halo Infinite’s premium cosmetic pricing, which is something that Junyszek also addressed in the post:

“Since launch, the team has been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing in the game. Using data and community feedback, we’ve begun rolling out changes to how we package and price items in the Shop this week.”

A point of contention for the Halo Infinite players was that items came in bundles, this meant that if a player wanted one specific item, they would have to pay out for the entire bundle.

He added that: “our focus with these changes is on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more. This week we focused on reducing the prices of our weekly bundles, while next week will have individual items starting to appear on their own.

“We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process.”

In other news, a vulnerability in Dark Souls 3 has been discovered that could allow bad actors to execute code on another players PC. To combat the issue, all PvP servers on PC have been disabled by FromSoftware.