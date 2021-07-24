‘Halo Infinite’ technical previews could begin next weekend

343 Industries is gearing up to begin invite access testing in Halo Infinite. They will be starting with bot matches.

Halo Infinite’s flighting (Microsoft‘s term for public testing) could begin as early as next weekend, according to a post on Halo Waypoint. There is no confirmed date for these tests yet.

The first technical preview will focus on bots and “a slice of the new academy experience”. The reason these are being focused is that they are coming to Halo for the first time.

Advertisement

Bots are a new addition in Halo Infinite, and the preview will feature matches where teams of four players will fight four bots. “Bots come in four flavours: Recruit, Marine, ODST and Spartan, with each level representing an increase in Bot skill.”

In our latest edition of Inside Infinite we're preparing for takeoff. This time around we provide a quick rundown of what flighting is, what our goals are with the #HaloInfinite tech preview – and, what you can expect once it goes live. ✈️ https://t.co/h1otyEQUcK pic.twitter.com/Lf9a9a1sIb — Halo (@Halo) July 23, 2021

The details on how these difficulties work is explained further. “Some more examples of Bot behaviour: ODST and Spartan Bots will effectively dodge grenades and rockets (Recruits and Marines will not). All Bots use equipment, and higher-level Bots will Grappleshot to you to finish you with a melee kill (I’ve seen them do this with Energy Swords which is amazing and terrifying).”

Bots will be intended to play fair, but smart, with better decision making the higher their difficulty. “Bots keep track of power weapon spawns and sprint to claim them. But most importantly: Bots are fair; we don’t change their health and damage values per difficulty level; they just get smarter and more resourceful the higher you go.”

The Halo Infinite academy will include weapon drills for Infinite’s first preview, with different levels of difficulty and a rating system. These drills will offer players a way to learn how each weapon functions before entering combat with them.

Advertisement

More information on Halo Infinite has been revealed, including release date, multiplayer, gameplay, and trailers.