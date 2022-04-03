‘Halo Infinite’ to bring Jeff Steitzer back to Big Team Battle with Season 2

343 Industries has confirmed that Jeff Steitzer – the multiplayer announcer since the first Halo – is coming to Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle mode with the launch of Season 2.

READ MORE: Flavourworks founder Jack Attridge on the future of interactive storytelling

According to a Halo Waypoint post from April 1, Steitzer’s iconic voice will be returning to the Big Team Battle game mode when Season 2 launches on May 3. Big Team Battle is filled with 12v12 modes, which use larger maps and vehicles during matches.

The update reads: “Jeff Steitzer’s voice is returning to call out player-earned medals”. His voice can currently be heard in some of the other multiplayer modes in Halo Infinite, just not Big Team Battle.

Advertisement

When Halo Infinite launched last year, one of the number one complaints 343 Industries said it received was “Jeff Steitzer plz” the studio then promised it was working on getting his voice back in the series. Referred to as “the voice of Halo”, Steitzer has done multiplayer voice work for every mainline Halo title.

Last year Steitzer was asked on Cameo – a payment service where users can ask celebrities for specific messages – to say “Trans Rights”, instead the Halo announcer recorded a two-minute video.

“Now normally what I would do in one of these videos for Cameo would be a recording or a series of recordings of some of the things I’ve said over the years in the game, stuff like ‘double kill’, ‘triple kill’, ‘killing spree’, ‘slayer’, but in your case, I think this is going to be a somewhat different kind of recording,” said Steitzer.

“I have to say, I’ve been around for a while, I’m kind of old,” Steitzer added. “I’m going to be 70 this coming November, and I’ve seen an awful lot, and the struggle of trans people reminds me so much of all the other struggles I’ve been a witness to over the many years that I have been alive.”

“So, I am happy to say ‘trans rights’. I hope things will be better for you, for all of us really, soon, and I’d like to say in conclusion to all of the trans people, all your friends and to you, you are all un-freaking-believable. Be well.”

Advertisement

In other news, Rivals Of Aether sequel Rivals 2 has been announced, and it’s set for a 2024 release date.