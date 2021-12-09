‘Halo: The Endless’ trademark filed by Microsoft – may involve ‘Halo Infinite’

A recent trademark from Microsoft hints towards another Halo video game project, or maybe even something else.

As spotted by Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter, trademarks for Halo: The Endless and The Endless have been made by Microsoft. The filing date for both was December 3 this year, and they have a status date of December 7, just a day before the campaign release of Halo Infinite.

Whilst that alone doesn’t prove the trademarks have anything to do with the newly released title, there are some other details that might just push it in that direction. Namely, the Halo: The Endless trademark filing lists it under “goods and services” as “downloadable game software […] video game software […] computer game software downloadable from a global computer network; digital media, namely, pre-recorded CD-ROMs, tapes, cartridges, digital video discs, digital versatile discs, DVDs, and high-definition digital discs featuring computer games and video games”.

Advertisement

The Endless trademark appears to be very similar, so whether or not this trademark is for a new Halo game, an expansion to Halo Infinite, or some sort of piece of Halo canon in another medium remains to be seen.

The Halo Infinite campaign launched on December 8, and our NME review gave the game five out of five stars, calling it “as immediately compelling and necessary as Bungie’s original games, and [it] is a shining beacon in a year that has felt quite underwhelming in the AAA space.”

As of right now, Halo Infinite doesn’t actually let players replay campaign missions, instead forcing those that want to collect all of each missions collectibles to start a new save. 343 Industries has said that is looking into fixing this however.

In other news, 343 Industries is warning players to not use the Xbox’s quick resume feature, as it can interfere with cosmetics in the Halo Infinite campaign.