‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ adds ‘Halo 3’ cross-play and Floodfight

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been updated to add cross-play to Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST, and has also introduced a new Flood-themed Firefight mode called Floodfight.

Yesterday (April 11), 343 Industries released a patch for Halo: The Master Chief Collection that made improvements to several games within the bundle.

The latest update has added “experimental” cross-platform play for Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST, meaning that Xbox and PC players will be able to play the co-op campaigns together.

However, the patch notes clarify that although cross-play has been tested internally, the studio needs “additional insight from real players with different networking setups” to ensure the feature is functioning correctly.

As well as cross-play, yesterday’s update also adds some extra content to Halo 3: ODST, with a new Firefight game variant called Floodfight.

Floodfight tasks players with fending off waves of Flood enemies – including any former allies who are killed by the Flood, who can return to fight for the other side. There will also be new “Flood-themed hazards” added to the game’s scenario settings, including Flood Dispersal Pods, Flood-controlled vehicles, and Flood Stalkers.

The update has also brought changes for the other games included in The Master Chief Collection, including more campaign customisation options for Halo 4.

Plenty of new Skulls have been added to several of the Collection‘s games. Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST have been updated with 16 new Skulls for players looking for an extra challenge in their campaigns, while Halo 2: Anniversary‘s campaign has been given the Acrophobia Skull – which allows players to fly at dangerously fast speeds.

Finally, the patch has also added mod tools for Halo 3: ODST, and a long list of bug fixes.

