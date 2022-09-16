‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ scraps plans for microtransactions

343 Industries has confirmed that plans for microtransactions in Halo: The Master Chief Collection have been scrapped.

Back in June, it was announced that 343 Industries would be looking to introduce the ability to purchase Spartan Points in The Master Chief Collection. Spartan Points are used to unlock cosmetic items in the game and are currently only available through play.

At the time, it was said that the microtransactions would be aimed at “players who are new to MCC, or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates”, or “completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need”.

At the end of last month, 343 Industries shared an update saying “no decision has been made around the potential for purchasable Spartan Points being added as a secondary vector in the future,” but added that it does agree with players that the rate in which points are earned needs to be improved.

In an update shared earlier this week though, 343 Industries confirmed it has now scrapped plans for purchasable Spartan Points.

“We can confirm that we will not be further pursuing purchasable Spartan Points for Master Chief Collection,” started the post, which went on to say how the studio are “looking to enact changes to the earn rates of Spartan Points and remove barriers that players have been facing.”

“The 100-point cap is being removed, retroactive points will be granted, and we will be making further adjustments to Challenges to make them more rewarding, along with bringing back Double XP Weekends.”

These changes are set to go live during the next content update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is due in November.

