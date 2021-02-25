‘Halo’ TV series to release exclusively on Paramount+

343 Industries’ upcoming Halo TV series is reportedly releasing on ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ streaming service.

The news was reported by Deadline on Wednesday (February 24). The report claims that the series will release on Paramount+ instead of Showtime, as originally announced.

However, the show will still be produced by Showtime, in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. The show is currently in production in Budapest, and is expected to release during the first quarter of next year. A firm release date has not been announced.

According to Deadline, “55%-60% of [the show’s] first season” had been filmed last year before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shut down production. The series will star American Gods’ Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natasha McElhone as Dr. Halsey – creator of the Spartan super soldiers – and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the franchise’s beloved AI companion.

Per Deadline’s report, the show will be set in a universe that began in 2001, and will follow “an epic 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant”.

David Nevins, who serves as the CCO of CBS and CEO of Showtime, said to Deadline about the show: “It delivers the visceral excitement of playing the game, along with a much deeper emotional experience around the Spartans, human beings who got their humanity chemically and genetically altered”.

The Halo series is just one of many upcoming gaming-centric shows in production. Sony has recently doubled down on its decision to expand into the entertainment industry with a film adaption of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted having wrapped recently.

The studio has also recently cast Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively for HBO’s upcoming The Last Of Us TV adaption. Other gaming-related adaptions include the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, multiple Resident Evil series, and an animated series for Tomb Raider and DOTA.