‘Hamilton Simulator’ in ‘Roblox’ gets Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blessing

Hamilton Simulator is a new Roblox game where players fight in the American Revolution using the songs from the hit musical.

According to AP, Hamilton Simulator has been approved by composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. Over the course of the game, players recruit characters like James Madison, Angelica Schuyler, Phillip Hamilton and more to take on the British Loyalists in order to achieve freedom for the Continental Army.

These characters sing the various songs from the Hamilton musical to damage the enemy soldiers across 10 different levels. Once the player is victorious, the soldiers scatter into coins.

Then, players are able to take their winnings to a chest to spin the wheel in the hopes of unlocking new characters like Alexander Hamilton, who is classed as a Mythical pull.

Developer Super League and Small World Games said that the idea originated from Hamilton executive producer Maggie Brohn, who had seen how Roblox captivated her young children while school was suspended in the pandemic.

She then spoke to her brother Matt Edelman, Super League’s president and chief commercial officer, and the concept gathered some steam. “Hamilton has global recognition. Roblox has 66 million daily active users from all around the world. What a perfect match,” said Edelman to AP.

“The music brought people to Hamilton in some cases before the actual production of the show brought them there,” Edelman continued. “I don’t think this will be any different if we achieve our primary goal, which is to make this a fun gameplay experience that attracts the Roblox community.”

There are plans to build Hamilton Simulator beyond the first act of the musical and into the remainder of the story, with the input of fans as well as the developers’ creative visions.

