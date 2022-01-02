‘Haunted Chocolatier’ will feature relationships with NPCs

Eric Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley, has spoken about the ideas coming to the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier, including relationships.

Barone talked to VGKami in an interview about the Haunted Chocolatier and revealed a few minor details about the title. Barone confirmed that fan-favourite feature from Stardew Valley, relationships with non-playable characters, would be returning.

“There will be relationships like in Stardew Valley. I haven’t decided exactly how the system will work, yet. And I expect to approach some things differently this time around.”

Barone also said that one of the most significant challenges of creating a game like Stardew Valley or Haunted Chocolatier is that there is no way to test and enjoy the project until it is fully complete. “I seem to make ‘slow burn’ kind of games. It’s like building a computer. You don’t really know it’s going to work until it’s all finished and you try flipping the switch. You just need to have faith that it will work, and I do.”

Fresh Haunted Chocolatier screen shot. Also, Merry Christmas everyone pic.twitter.com/7NyaAU1tYs — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 25, 2021

Barone was also asked if the development of Stardew Valley had finished, with him saying that he did not want to declare that Stardew Valley was completed or that there would be any more content coming.

Barone also gave insight into the inspiration behind Haunted Chocolatier. “Haunted Chocolatier started with me just messing around coding up an extremely simple ‘game’ that was just one room, and you could run around and swing a sword and fight some monsters. I just did that for fun. For some reason, I’m not sure. It all kind of evolved from there, and I had these different ideas that came to me.”

