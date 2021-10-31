‘Haunted Chocolatier’ will release when dev “personally satisfied” with it

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has said that he won’t be releasing the recently announced Haunted Chocolatier until it’s good and ready in “every aspect”.

Barone is a solo developer well known for Stardew Valley, a farm/life simulator in the vein of titles like Harvest Moon. In a recent blog post (October 30), Barone said: “The bottom line is that I won’t rest, or release this game, until I am personally satisfied that it’s very fun and compelling, in every aspect. If it never gets there, I’ll just never release it. But don’t worry, I have 100 per cent faith that I’ll get it there.

“Everything is on the right track so far, I have the complete vision for the game in my head, and it’s just a matter of “grinding it out”, which is what I’m doing every day!” he concluded.

In the same post, titled “combat, shields, stuns & my approach”, Barone outlined how he will again be keeping his cards close to his chest. “I prefer to leave many things to be discovered by players,” he said. “I think it’s more fun that way. I want to surprise and delight people. But if they already know everything in the game, that takes a certain element out of the final experience.”

Haunted Chocolatier has been in development for a little over a year. According to Barone, it will definitely be coming to PC, with other platforms certainly on his radar as well. The title is similar to Stardew Valley in that it is “another “town game”, where you move to a new town and try your hand at a new way of living,” but it’ll focus on more action-RPG elements, with the focus shifting towards a chocolate shop.

It will be a self-published, solo developed title, with others likely coming in to assist with console ports and localisation. You can find out everything we currently know about the game here.

