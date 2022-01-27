HBO’s CEO says ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ and ‘Gotham Knights’ will launch in 2022

Both Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights have suffered repeated delays, but a recent tweet from HBO’s CEO Jason Kilar says that both will launch in 2022.

A series of tweets were shared by the CEO detailing HBO’s Q4 2021 and full-year review. Among the information shared, Kilar said that HBO would be “delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games.” He included two images with the tweet, one of Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights.

Those for more news on Hogwarts Legacy should keep an eye on PlayStation’s State Of Play which is expected to be streamed next month. The dates would line up with previous events, and rumours suggest a AAA IP will be shown, leading many to speculate that this could be Hogwarts Legacy.

This mission, this strategy continues in ‘22 with a sense of urgency: launching HBO Max in many more countries this quarter and the balance of the year, launching CNN+, delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games. 10/x pic.twitter.com/CY5jYAhxU5 — Jason Kilar (@jasonkilar) January 26, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Set in the 1800s, players will create their own character, craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become a wizard, all while attending Hogwarts.

It has recently been suggested that Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros Games Montreal could be working on another game that is likely to involve a DC franchise. The LinkedIn page for Gotham Knights’ senior artist Megan Berry reveals that she is also the art director and co-founder of an unannounced project.

Previously, Warner Bros Games Montreal has had numerous titles cancelled, including a Batman Arkham Knight sequel. Reportedly, it was focused on Gotham Knights, which is set for release next year. Designer Ade Esan also has an unannounced project with combat and character abilities listed on his LinkedIn profile. However, both employees left the developer in June 2021.

