Head of Xbox says moving to Series X will be like jumping from “2D to 3D”

Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer has made a new claim about the upcoming Xbox Series X’s capabilities, likening it to a drastic jump from “2D to 3D”.

He made the claim on his personal Twitter account, in response to a gamer’s question, stating that “the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D” due to the increased CPU power, memory bandwidth and more. Check out the tweet below.

RT on console will be great. I'm very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). In my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 27, 2020

But that’s not the only thing worth noting from the tweet, as Spencer also specifically cites the team’s commitment to Dynamic Latency Input (or DLI). The new feature is designed to improve input-to-display feedback, lower latency and help to ensure button presses and the like are enacted onscreen as fast as possible, making it as close real-time as a gaming experience can be.

Earlier in the month, Microsoft revealed the full list of specs to be expected from the Series X, including the new solid-state drive (SSD) load times and the multiple suspend feature, standard dynamic range (SDR) to high dynamic range (HDR) conversion for existing titles and a look at new expandable storage solutions. Microsoft also uploaded a video demo, which compares the Xbox One X’s loading times against the Series X.

Microsoft will also be hosting its own digital event that will take place over the dates E3 had been planned for before its cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. “This year we’ll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the Xbox community and all who love to play around the world via a digital event. We will share details on timing and more in the coming weeks,” the company said in a press statement, according to The Verge.

The Xbox Series X is expected to be released in time for the holiday season later this year. A firm launch date has not been announced.