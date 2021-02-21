Next ‘Hearthstone’ expansion comes with 135 new cards

Blizzard Entertainment have confirmed the next Hearthstone expansion, Forged in the Barrens.

Showcased at BlizzCon, the new expansion brings 135 new cards with it, and will take place in The Barrens, the part of the Warcraft world where the Tauren, Trolls and Orc races come together to form the Horde.

The set will also see the introduction of the Frenzy keyword, which triggers a one-off effect when a Minion takes damage and survives. Watch the cinematic trailer below.

Forged in the Barrens isn’t the only update coming to Hearthstone. The popular online card game will also be getting a new season with Year of the Gryphon, which will see the card pool refreshed as a new Core set of 235 cards, replacing the current Basic and Classic sets.

The Core Set will be available for free to all players, and will feature a mix of cards from following sets: Classic, Basic, Wild, Ashes of Outland, Demon Hunter Initiate, Hall of Fame, as well as 29 new cards. As with the Basic set, Core sets will be unlocked by levelling up each class.

A new ‘Classic Format’ is coming as well, which will take the game back to its original iteration, featuring the same 240 cards balanced as they were as per the 1.0.0.5832 release of June 2014. Full details are available from Blizzard.

The final announcement comes in the form of a new single player mode called Hearthstone Mercenaries. It promises to feature “strategic RPG gameplay” and “roguelike missions” which will create fresh challenges, as players build a collection out of fan favourite Warcraft characters.

BlizzCon also saw World of Warcraft: Shadowlands receive the announcement of an upcoming update in the form of ‘Chains of Domination’, which will see a range of new content added to the MMO.