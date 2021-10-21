‘Hearts of Iron IV’ DLC No Step Back is coming next month

The upcoming No Step Back update for Hearts of Iron IV is launching next month, expanding and improving the Soviet Union and more.

Paradox Interactive has confirmed that Hearts of Iron IV is getting its next big update in November, with No Step Back adding a range of new features.

A new trailer confirms that the expansion is finally releasing on November 23.

“No Step Back is the newest expansion for Hearts of Iron IV, Paradox Interactive’s grand strategy wargame about the world crisis of the 1930s and World War II,” reads the video description. “This expansion adds greater detail for many nations in Eastern Europe, unique game systems to reflect Soviet politics, and many improvements to the military aspect of the game.”

No Step Back reworks the Soviet Union, allowing you to choose several paths – following Stalin’s footsteps or leading the USSR into an alternate form of socialism. It even allows you to restore the monarchy or break the Union up into 29 distinct and different states.

Although the Soviet Union is the main focus of this DLC, there are some new additions elsewhere, too. Poland, along with other Baltic nations, will be getting new focus trees. There’s a new officer corps mechanic, a new tank designer, and introducing railway guns to the game.

It’s worth noting that the Soviet Union hasn’t been touched since Hearts of Iron IV was initially released in 2016, so the long-awaited update is music to Soviet players’ ears.

Along with the premium DLC, a free patch will add a supply and logistic overhaul and other minor quality of life updates, including some combat changes.

