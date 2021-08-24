‘Hell Let Loose’ is going free-to-play on PS5 this weekend

Team17 has announced that Hell Let Loose is getting a free-to-play weekend for all PS5 players.

The World War 2 first-person shooter is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year however PlayStation players will be able to play the game for free this upcoming weekend.

Starting on August 26 and running to August 31, PS5 users will be able to get their first taste of Hell Let Loose with the first closed beta for the game.

For those interested in checking out the close beta this weekend, you can head over to the official Hell Let Loose website to sign up.

Hell Let Loose launched on PC via Steam on July 27 after being in Early Access for two years. The game is multiplayer tactical FPS featuring 50 vs. 50 gameplay set across 11 maps depicting battles from the Western and Eastern Fronts of the war, including Utah and Omaha beaches, Carentan, and Stalingrad.

When the game launch on PC it brought with it Update 10, featuring Eastern Front as well as two additional maps, Kursk and Stalingrad, 20 new weapons and gadgets, four vehicles and Soviet forces.

Hell Let Loose is also expected to receive four major updates in the future with regular content releases to be spaced out about three months apart.

In other news, Iron Gate has confirmed that the upcoming Valheim Hearth & Home will introduce changes to its shields with a brand new preview.