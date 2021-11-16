‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’ now enhanced on PC

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is now enhanced on PC, thanks to a new update.

In a post to Xbox Wire, social media ninja at developer Ninja Theory, Will Potter, explained the new changes coming to the PC version of the game.

“Earlier this year we celebrated the fourth anniversary of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice with a free update to make the game optimised for Xbox Series X|S. Today, we’re excited to bring those enhancements, plus some special extras, to PC.”

The post goes on to reveal that ray tracing would be coming the PC version and showed off a comparison shot between the two versions of the game.

“This update also includes upgraded materials, particles, and LOD (Level of Detail), for the most immersive and screenshot-worthy version of Hellblade yet. And with support for both Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR, you can rest assured you’ll get optimal performance from your machine.”

Along with the graphical update, Ninja Theory has also debuted a new accessibility options screen in the game.”It’s important to us that Hellblade not only looks great, but it plays great for everyone.”

“These options include full controller remapping, subtitle customisation, colour blindness settings, and more. This accessibility update is also available today for players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles.”

The sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was revealed at The Game Awards in 2019 as part of the reveal of Xbox Series X. While little is known about the title, it will be an Xbox exclusive.

In other news, a new report alleges that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has known about the sexual misconduct scandal at the company for years.