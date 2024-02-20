‘Helldivers 2’ director says hold off on buying the game until server issues are solved

Helldivers 2‘s creative director has cautioned players to not spend their money on the game until the server issues are ironed out.

“If you have no cash, get it later. While we made a really fun game it’s worth waiting until the servers can support the capacity,” replied Johan Pilestedt to a YouTuber who said they felt left out as a result of the positive chatter about the game on social media.

“I mean, as a CEO I of course want the game to be as profitable as possible, but if you spent [your] last [dollars] and got stuck in server queues I’d be [heartbroken].”

Helldivers 2 has repeatedly run into server issues that have been preventing players from getting into the game. The team’s efforts continued to try to resolve availability and capacity, however, the huge number of fans has proven problematic.

At the moment, servers are restricted to 450,000 players. Arrowhead Game Studios said that work on Helldivers 2 is ongoing “around the clock” and those struggling with progression should restart the game so that it syncs with the present state of the player’s account.

In NME‘s review of the third person sci-fi shooter, George Yang applauded the emergent aspects of the multiplayer modes that made every moment “an emotional roller coaster”.

“Playing with three other teammates, we managed to take down a Bile Giant – a towering insect that seemed like it would never die – with a rocket launcher. Feelings of relief and happiness were short-lived though, as its dismembered leg fell on top of a teammate, crushing them to death. Gruesome, yes, but also laugh-out-loud funny.”

