‘Helldivers 2’ teases third faction for players to fight

Arrowhead Game Studios appeared to be hinting at a third faction for Helldivers 2 players to fight in an in-game announcement about “Illuminate sightings”.

READ MORE: How Søren Lundgaard is taking the toxicity out of video games

The Illuminate appeared in the first entry in the sci-fi shooter series. As an extremely advanced alien race, they used their cognitive abilities to create a web of surveillance and technology to both explore space and inform themselves about their enemies.

The Loadout reported that an in-game Easter egg in the form of a ship broadcast referenced “rumours of Illuminate sightings” which was chalked up to the “work of dissidents”.

Advertisement

At the moment, Helldivers 2 fights are against the Automatons or the Terminids, requiring different strategies to take out their different approaches.

Automatons’ defence is focused on armour and they remain out of the line of fire with ranged attacks. However, they are vulnerable to energy weapons and armour-piercing attacks from players. On the other hand, Terminids swarm onto the field with melee strategies but they are weak to fire.

It’s unknown how a possible Illuminate faction would play, but in Helldivers, it was important to not be detected by the aliens’ patrols. Destroying beacons then stopped the Illuminate from sending out alarms and piling on the team of players, ensuring that the fight remained fair.

As there is no word from Arrowhead Game Studios about a potential arrival of the Illuminate in Helldivers 2, players might be waiting for a while before they are officially confirmed.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the developer rolled out a new patch for the game which decreased the difficulty of its hardest mission, Defend. Additionally, efforts continue to solve the server issues that have plagued thousands of players over the course of its launch.

In other gaming news, Nintendo’s next Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is airing tomorrow and fans are wondering whether or not PC and Xbox Series X/S exclusive Hi-Fi Rush might make an appearance.