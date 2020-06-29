‘Hellraid’-inspired DLC for ‘Dying Light’ launches next month

Techland has announced the release date for its upcoming Hellraid-inspired DLC for Dying Light.

The content update will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on July 23. The DLC was first announced two months ago, and is based on the developer’s cancelled 2015 game Hellraid.

Alongside the launch date, Techland also released a new trailer which showcases the DLC’s gameplay. By using a magic arcade machine in the basement of the Dying Light tower, players will be transported to a fantasy world where they face off against demonic creatures with medieval swords, axes, maces and more.

Advertisement

Watch the new Hellraid trailer below.

Fans will also be rewarded with coins each time they finish the Hellraid dungeon. The currency can be used to redeem weapons that can be used in the main Dying Light game.

Hellraid was meant to be a standalone hack-and-slash action game with co-operative multiplayer that pits four players against the denizens of hell in a battle for points, rewards and fame. Techland has since reaffirmed in a statement to IGN, that Hellraid will only be a DLC and that the company is not working on any other Hellraid-related games or content.

In other Dying Light news, Techland recently ended its working relationship with Dying Light 2 writer Chris Avellone due to sexual assault allegations. The company also confirmed that production on the upcoming game will not be affected by its decision.