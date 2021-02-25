Henry Cavill teases potential ‘Mass Effect’ project

Actor and avid gamer Henry Cavill has posted a cryptic image on Instagram, teasing that a potential Mass Effect project is in the works.

The Witcher actor posted an image to Instagram in which he holds a blurred out stack of paper. “Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it…. Guess you’ll have to wait and see,” reads his caption.

Check out the post below.

While the words on the blurred out pieces of paper are nearly impossible to pick out through the naked eye, Gamepressure has revealed that running the image through Focus Magic software will sharpen the image just enough to make some words visible.

Per Gamepressure, several key words hint at the project being Mass Effect-related: “Cerberus”, “Reaper”, “geth” and “Tali’Zorah”. The words have been corroborated by other outlets such as IGN and PCGamer.

Gamepressure has also claimed that the text that Cavill is reading in the image is taken from the Mass Effect 3 Wikipedia page. The paragraph highlighted by the publication includes references to all of the keywords that was mentioned above.

While a Mass Effect film or TV adaption has not been confirmed, the possibility of it happening is very real as filmhouse Legendary Pictures acquired the rights to a film adaption in 2010, per an IGN report.

In 2012, a film adaptation was planned, with BioWare co-founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk as executive producers and Warner Bros. as a distributor. Unfortunately, plans fell through, and the movie was eventually scrapped.

Cavill, who stars as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s acclaimed The Witcher series, went viral in July last year after he posted a video of himself building a gaming PC. Cavill will most recently feature in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is scheduled to premiere next month.