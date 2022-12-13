Here are 2022’s worst games according to Metacritic

Review aggregation site Metacritic, has revealed the ten worst games released in 2022 according to average review scores from approved critics.

The list includes games released for “any platform” throughout 2022, but games that have received fewer than seven reviews from professional media outlets aren’t eligible for inclusion. Games can only feature once in the list so those released for multiple platforms have been judged based on the lowest scoring version.

Taking the lead as the worst-reviewed game of 2022 is Postal 4: No Regerts which describes itself as a “satirical and outrageous comedic open world first-person shooter” on its Steam page. The game exited early access earlier this year and failed to win over critics, with an average score of just 30.

Also featuring on the list is CrossfireX, which saw Alan Wake and Control developer Remedy Entertainment teaming up with publisher Smilegate for release in early 2022. In NME’s review we called its short three-hour campaign “painfully limited” and awarded it just two out of five stars.

Babylon’s Fall, the role-playing game that had its servers taken offline before it reached its first anniversary, flies into third place on the chart after managing to have just one concurrent player on Steam mere months after its release.

The full list of Metacritic’s worst games of 2022 is as follows:

Postal 4: No Regerts (PC) – 30 CrossfireX (Xbox Series X) – 38 Babylon’s Fall (PS5) – 41 XEL (Switch) – 43 Arc of Alchemist (Switch) – 46 Zorro: The Chronicles (PS5) – 49 The Last Oricru (Xbox Series X) – 50 The Waylanders (PC) – 51 Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (PS4) – 52 Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (Switch) – 52

In other gaming news, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has hinted toward the release date of NetherRealm’s next title. When asked whether the studio’s next title would be hitting shelves soon, Boon responded “I shouldn’t ans23r that.”