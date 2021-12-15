Here are all the new songs on ‘GTA Online: The Contract’

GTA Online’s new expansion The Contract is live today, and features a bunch of new music, including brand new tracks from Dr. Dre and a radio station hosted by Rosalía and Arca.

As part of The Contract‘s storyline, players will have to track down new music from Dr. Dre, with 6 brand new, previously unheard tracks available. The songs include collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg.

The new songs are as follows:

‘Falling Up’

‘Gospel’ (Feat. Eminem)

‘Black Privilege’

‘Diamond Mind’ (Feat. Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla $ign)

‘ETA’ (Feat. Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak)

‘The Scenic Route’ (Feat. Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak)

All-new station Motomami Los Santos is hosted by Rosalía and longtime Rockstar collaborator Arca and plays everything from Caroline Polachek to Daddy Yankee, features Rosalía’s new The Weeknd-featuring single ‘La Fama’ and has an exclusive track from Bad Gyal.

The update also updates two existing stations, with Big Boy’s Radio Los Santos getting a clutch of exclusive tracks while DJ Pooh’s West Coast Classics celebrates “Dre Day” via a takeover featuring classic Dr. Dre cuts and collabs with legends such as 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z. As well as the music, the radio show will feature call-ins from some of Dre’s friends and collaborators.

Discover new songs from Dr. Dre — premiering exclusively within this massive update to GTA Online. And get a rare inside look at Dr. Dre working his magic at the new Record A Studios — where you can kick back and catch a glimpse of the hit-making process. https://t.co/2D0Z7wcRZv pic.twitter.com/szrcC7KAkj — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 15, 2021

Elsewhere in the game, players have the chance to hear previously unreleased Dr. Dre material by completing a series of challenges.

GTA Online: The Contract is out today (December 15) and is available for free, for all GTA V owners. The new and updated playlists can be seen below:

