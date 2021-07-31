Here are next week’s free games from the Epic Games Store

Epic has unveiled its latest batch of free games available to download and keep on the Epic Games Store coming on Thursday.

READ MORE: The best horror games that you need to play in 2021

First up we have A Plague Tale: Innocence from Asobo Studio. First launched in May 2019, the action-adventure survival horror that also features stealth gameplay tells the story of Amica and her younger brother, Hugo, who must flee the Inquisition soldiers and a swarm of never-ending rats. A sequel is also in the works for 2022.

The other free game on offer is Speed Brawl, a 2D combat racer where the aim is to build up momentum then combined with combos and utilise special moves to take out hundreds of enemies. It was originally released in September 2018 by developer Double Stallion Games.

Advertisement

“Follow the critically acclaimed tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world,” reads the game description for A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Meanwhile, the Speed Brawl description reads that: “Speed Brawl is a 2D combat racer about moving fast and hitting hard! Maintain your momentum, build your combos, and unleash powerful special moves. Find your own fighting style, and assemble the finest team of brawlers ever seen. Then do it all again faster… faster… faster!!!”

Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2 were the latest games available for free on the Epic Games Store.

Anyone interested in owning these two titles has until August 5 to claim them, before they return to their regular prices of £19.99 and £24.99 respectively.

Advertisement

A Plague Tale: Innocence was also recently available as part of PlayStation Plus for the month of July, alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Another offer available in August will be Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, which is set to headline Amazon’s Prime Gaming selection for the month.