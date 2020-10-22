Here’s a closer look at two new ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ suits

Insomniac Games has revealed a closer look at two suits from its upcoming game, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

On Wednesday (October 21), the developer posted a snippet from a Daily Bugle article that gives fans a detailed look at two of the game’s suits: the new Crimson Cowl suit and the previously announced T.R.A.C.K. suit.

The Crimson Cowl features Morales sporting a red and black jacket with hood over his usual Spider-Man suit mask. The post also notes that the new suit is the first in the Spider-Man franchise to feature a cowl. It is currently unclear how the suit will be unlocked and if it will equip Miles with any special skills or powers.

The second suit that was shown off is Miles’ new T.R.A.C.K. suit. It is a white variation of the base Spider-Man suit thst will be made available to players who pre-order the game. The Daily Bugle article notes that Miles’s fashion sense, like his manoeuvres as Spider-Man, differs from Peter Parker’s Spider-Man.

Check out the post below.

Wondering about this new Spider-Man and his suits? Daily Bugle Now has you covered with this latest story. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/PTdMhGRQqq — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 21, 2020

The new suits bring the total tally of suits revealed for Miles Morales so far up to six. Players will start the game off with a training suit, similar to that of Miles’ Spider-verse outfit, before switching to the standard black and red suit. Along the way, players will be able to unlock new suits, including the recently revealed Spider-Cat suit and a Cyberpunk suit.

Earlier this month, Insomniac Games released footage of the first boss battle from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It takes place early into the game’s runtime and features Morales fighting alongside Peter Parker against the supervillain Rhino.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is scheduled to launch for PS4 and PS5 on November 12. Pre-orders are available now.