Here’s a first-look at ‘Halo Infinite’ campaign gameplay

343 Industries has showcased the first gameplay of Halo Infinite – watch below.

The footage comes as part of Microsoft‘s Xbox Games Showcase, which provides fans with numerous announcements and gameplay reveals for upcoming games. Across the roughly ten minute sneak peek of Halo Infinite, the developer gives fans some small story details as well as new gameplay elements.

Halo Infinite looks set to mix up the formula and bring iconic mascot Master Chief into an open-world setting. The gameplay begins with the Chief crashing into an unknown landscape that is soon revealed to be an open-world environment – a first for the series – and complete with a map for players to track down objectives.

The series’ famous gunplay is on full display in the clip and provides insight into some new gadgets players will be able to use. A drop wall can be used to block enemy fire and the Chief comes equipped with a grappling hook.

How the grappling hook can be used in Halo Infinite is shown in numerous ways, such as propelling towards an enemy, scaling cliffs and pulling explosive barrels to the player to then throw at enemies.

After being teased over the past few weeks, the footage also confirms that Halo Wars 2‘s The Banished will be the main antagonists, as the gameplay ends with the faction delivering an extended threatening monologue.

Check out the full gameplay reveal below:

The Xbox Games Showcase unveiled many new titles including a port of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age, an upcoming RPG from developer Obsidian Entertainment titled Avowed, and a new State Of Decay entry.

Fable fans finally got confirmation that a new entry is in the works by Playground Games, the developer that’s most commonly known for its work on the Forza Horizon series.