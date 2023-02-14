Here’s every wrestler available in ‘WWE 2K23’ at launch

2K Sports has confirmed the full roster of wrestlers that will be available in WWE 2K23 – check out the list below.

Due for release March 17, WWE 2K23 will see the likes of Cody Rhodes, the Bella Twins, Rob Van Dam, Lita and Bruno Sammartino return to game, after not being included in WWE 2K22. Newcomers include LA Knight and Bron Breakker while legends like Booker T, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock will also be playable at launch.

The 178-strong roster can be bumped up to 183 though. The Bad Bunny bonus pack adds the musician as a playable character for anyone who pre-orders the game, while the Ruthless Aggression expansion will introduce four more wrestlers to the game, including early versions of John Cena and Dave Bautista (The Prototype and Leviathan) alongside Brock Lesnar ’01 and Randy Orton ’02.

Every wrestler coming to WWE 2K23 at launch

Advertisement

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Aliyah

André the Giant

Angel Garza

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Boogeyman

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bret “The Hit Man” Hart

Brie Bella

British Bulldog

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bruno Sammartino

Brutus Creed

Butch

Cactus Jack

Cameron Grimes

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Chyna

Cody Rhodes

Commander Azeez

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dana Brooke

Dexter Lumis

Diesel

DOINK

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Doudrop

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Elias

Eric Bischoff

Erik

Ezekiel

Faarooq

Giovanni Vinci

Finn Bálor

Gigi Dolin

Goldberg

Grayson Waller

Happy Corbin

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Humberto Carillo

The Hurricane

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

IYO SKY

Ivar

Jacy Jayne

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JD McDonagh

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jey Uso

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

Joaquin Wilde

JBL

John Cena

Johnny Gargano

Julius Creed

Kane

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

LA Knight

Lacey Evans

Liv Morgan

Lita

Logan Paul

Ludwig Kaiser

MACE

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Madcap Moss

Mansoor

Matt Riddle

Maryse

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mr. McMahon

Mustafa Ali

MVP

Natalya

Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki Bella

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Omos

Otis

Queen Zelina

Randy Orton

Raquel Rodriguez

Razor Ramon

Reggie

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Ricochet

Ridge Holland

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Roxanne Perez

R-Truth

Sami Zayn

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Scott Hall

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Shanky

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Bazler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Solo Sikoa

Sonya Deville

Stacy Keibler

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Stephanie McMahon

Syxx

Tamina

T-BAR

Ted DiBiase

The Miz

The Rock

Titus O’Neil

Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Vader

Veer Mahaan

GUNTHER

Wes Lee

Xavier Woods

Xia Li

X-Pac

Yokozuna

Zoey Stark

According to a FAQ on the official WWE 2K23 website, “five post-launch DLC character packs will be released, available as standalone purchases or as part of the WWE 2K23 Season Pass, which additionally includes the MyRise Mega-Boost pack, with 200 additional Attribute Points, and the Supercharger pack which unlocks all base-game WWE Legends and throwback arenas. Release timing of the DLC contents will be revealed at a future date.”

In other news, Frictional Games is working on a new “SOMA-style” title alongside Amnesia: The Bunker.