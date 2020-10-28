Here’s everything announced in Nintendo’s last Direct Mini of the year

Nintendo has released a surprise Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, the last of the year which focused on third-party titles coming to the Switch.

The 18-minute long stream kicked off with a new look at Bravely Default II, the latest entry in the Bravely series by Square Enix. The JRPG will whisk players away to a brand new world, with an in-depth combat system and engaging story. The game has been confirmed to release on February 26, 2021.

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity also received a new gameplay trailer, and the reveal of a demo being live from today (October 28), with all progress made carrying over to the main game when it launches on November 20. As for the trailer, viewers were treated to new shots of the game, along with the unveiling of a new gameplay element. Players will be able to control the divine beasts from Breath Of The Wild for cinematic action set-pieces.

One of the biggest announcements was multiple cloud based games confirmed to be arriving on the Switch. While Japanese players have been able to use this feature for certain games previously, this marks the first time for Western players, who will be able to play cloud versions of Control: Ultimate Edition from today, and Hitman 3 when it launches next year.

The final big announcement was the highly anticipated No More Heroes 3 will be getting ported versions of the first two games from the Nintendo Wii. Both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are available on the Nintendo eShop from today, with the latest entry being available at a yet to be confirmed date in 2021.

Check out the full Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase below:

Other announcements included farming simulator Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of The Olive Town (Releasing March 23, 2021); strategy game Surviving The Aftermath (Coming Spring 2021); new footage of Immortals: Fenyx Rising ahead of its December 3 launch; and the announcement of Part Time UFO, a puzzle action game that also launched today on the system.

A short mid-presentation sizzle reel also highlighted over the upcoming RPG Bakugan: Champions Of Vestroia (Releasing November 3); card building battle game, Griftlands (Coming Summer 2021); and a port of Tropico 6 (Releasing November 6).

Nintendo is also releasing Pikmin 3 Deluxe later this week (October 30), and NME recently reviewed the game, stating that the Wii U Port is a “terrific take on real-time strategy [that] is just as magnificent on the Switch.”