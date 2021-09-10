Here’s everything from the Sony Playstation Showcase 2021

Sony outlined its vision for the PS5 last night (September 9) with its latest PlayStation Showcase 2021 livestream, featuring a ton of brand new announcements.

The 40-minute livestream mainly consisted of announcements and premieres of games coming in 2022 and beyond, which bodes well for the future of PS5 as it approaches its first year.

First up, after rumours earlier this year, it was finally revealed that there is indeed a remake of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic and it is being developed by Aspyr. No actual gameplay was shown and a release date wasn’t confirmed but it will be a timed exclusive for PS5.

Next followed a premiere of Project Eve, which despite the protagonist’s name and a reference of parasites, has nothing to do with classic horror-action game Parasite Eve. Featuring Bayonetta-style melee action in a post-apocalyptic Earth, the game is from Korean studio Shift Up Corp.

After being announced earlier this year, Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands finally got a gameplay trailer, featuring Babymetal in the soundtrack.

There was also a more substantial look at Square Enix’s action adventure game Forspoken, which boasts a lot of star talent, including Amy Hennig (creator of the Uncharted series) and Gary Whitta (Star Wars: Rogue One) on the writing team. It’s due out in Spring 2022.

Previously confirming its change of title at E3 2021, there was also a new trailer for Rainbow Six Extraction, which releases in January 2022.

After being confirmed earlier this week, Remedy Entertainment provided a first look at Alan Wake Remastered, which releases on October 5.

Rockstar Games also finally showed footage of the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, although this also came with the news that it’s been delayed from November to March 2022.

While it was previously delayed from this October, Ghostwire: Tokyo finally got a new trailer showing off more of its spooky supernatural gameplay as well as a look at its main characters, and a confirmed release for Spring 2022. It’s the first of two showings from Microsoft-owned Bethesda.

The showcase did include trailers for releases fans can look forward to this year too, including another look at Marvel’s Guardian Of The Galaxy, out next month.

There was also a trailer for battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, which is already on PC in early access, but will be coming to PS5 in 2021.

Ahead of its launch next week, Deathloop – the second of the Bethesda titles – got a final story trailer.

Going leftfield, Radiohead and PlayStation revealed Kid A Mnesia, a virtual exhibition to coincide with the 21st anniversary and reissues of ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’. This will be coming in November.

In a real change of tone, Tchia got the spotlight as the indie darling of the showcase, with a heartwarming trailer showing off mechanics reminiscent of Super Mario Odyssey and Wild, which was recently reported as being cancelled. It’s coming to PS4, PS5, and PC in 2022.

Sony then moved onto its first-party PlayStation titles, confirming earlier reports that Uncharted would finally be coming to PC. Specifically, a new trailer confirmed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a remaster of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, will come to PS5 and PC in early 2022.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Insomniac is developing Marvel’s Wolverine, giving the studio another Marvel licence under its belt that’s also outside of the MCU.

Gran Turismo 7 got a new trailer showing off its stunning ray-tracing and gameplay that looks to take its real driving simulation to another level. It’s confirmed for release on March 4, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

Insomniac Games was working double-time as it also revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, and their next big villain Venom, although it won’t be out until 2023.

The showcase finally wrapped with a first look at God Of War: Ragnarok, which looks appropriately epic as it’s set to conclude Kratos’ Norse saga.

Elsewhere, Toys For Bob celebrated the 25th anniversary of Crash Bandicoot with a new video.