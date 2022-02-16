Here’s how to play ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ this weekend

UPDATE: Nintendo has said that anyone participating in the play test is forbidden to share details and thoughts on the experience online, including footage or opinions on social media.

The online play test for Nintendo Switch Sports is happening this weekend, so here’s how to get it downloaded in advance and exactly when you can start playing.

A spiritual sequel to Wii Sports that’s coming to Nintendo Switch on April 29, Nintendo Switch Sports will be having an online play test this weekend (February 19 to 20) that almost anyone can sign up for now.

Advertisement

To sign up for the play test, simply head to this link and select the red “proceed!” button at the very bottom of the page. This should take you to a My Nintendo page that has a code you can redeem in the Nintendo Switch eShop (you may be required to sign into My Nintendo and/or link your account beforehand).

Once the code is redeemed on the eShop, the Nintendo Switch Sports download will start. Booting up the game will allow you to create a character, but then take you to a screen stating that the “online play test is not active now,” so there’s no chance to play some games solo.

Across the weekend of February 19 and 20 there will be five sessions, each of which will last 45 minutes. Games of Bowling, Tennis and Chambara will be available, but only against random players, matches with friends will not be playable.

The times of the play tests are listed below:

Saturday February 19

3am to 3:45am GMT (10pm ET / 7pm PT)

11am to 11:45am GMT (6am ET / 3am PT)

7pm to 7:45pm GMT (2pm ET / 11am PT)

Advertisement

Sunday February 20

3am to 3:45am GMT (10pm ET / 7pm PT)

11am to 11:45am GMT (6am ET / 3am PT)

Nintendo has also noted that save data from the online play test can’t be carried over to the full game, that the play test “may be terminated without notice” and that sessions may be shorted or extended from the scheduled 45 minutes.

In other news, the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops will be closing for business over the next 13 months, with games unpurchaseable as of March 2023.