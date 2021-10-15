Here’s how to watch ‘Minecraft’ Live

The Minecraft Live stream is almost upon us, and is a must-watch for fans of the Mojang hit – here’s when (and where) to watch the show.

Minecraft Live starts at 5PM BST | 6PM CEST | 12PM EDT on October 16 and will be broadcast from several different platforms. Fans can watch Minecraft Live on the official website page, as well as Minecraft‘s Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels.

The virtual event promises to be “packed with news about the game” and will feature multiple content creators as well as “a community vote that influences the game”.

Advertisement

A recent Youtube video posted yesterday (October 14) has revealed that during Minecraft Live, fans will be able to vote on the next new mob to be added to Minecraft. Options include a Copper Golem, a Glare that lurks in the dark, or a dancing Collector Allay which can be seen fetching cookies.

Three separate videos – one for each mob – have also been posted, each offering reasons why players should vote for one mob in particular.

The last Minecraft Live show in 2020 also asked the community to vote on a new mob, with the winning mob – Glow Squids – joining the game in the first Caves & Cliffs update.

Earlier in the week, a 20-year-old college student from the United States created a fully rideable Minecraft pig that can travel at 20mph. Named ‘Hamburghini’, the motorised pig is controlled via a carrot on a stick, just like saddled pigs within the game.

Advertisement

In other news, Blizzard has explained why Diablo 2: Resurrected is suffering from a series of server problems. Stating that older code is “struggling to keep up with modern player behaviour”, Blizzard has said it is “solving each problem as they arise, with both mitigating solves and longer-term architectural changes”.