Here’s how to watch the ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ multiplayer reveal

The Call Of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal is happening today (September 7) on both Twitch and Youtube.

The stream can be watched below, with it starting at 6pm BST (1pm ET or 10am PT). The game is set to release on November 5 this year and this is the first real look at the multiplayer outside of the short Champion Hill alpha that was briefly available to players in August.

Keep an eye out for changes that include destructible environments, a heap of new perks, the return of the gunsmithing system and even Combat Pacing, which adds both Tactical and Blitz modes to the game to give players options for how they want to play.

Developer Sledgehammer Games has also turned New Zealand’s national war hero Australian in the game, and New Zealander’s are understandably upset with the change.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard will feature four characters inspired by real-life people, with the Russian Polina Petrova, British Arthur Kingsley, American Wade Jackson and the Australian Lucas Riggs. Riggs is based upon New Zealander Charles Upham, who is the only solider to receive two Victoria Crosses.

Last month the Call Of Duty franchise developer even teased that it is interested in making games outside the shooter franchise, as studio head Aaron Halon said: “We love our legacy and what we’ve created, but we also wanted to think about the future of the studio and how we could set ourselves up to be even stronger.”

Sledgehammer Games chief operating officer Andy Wilson added: “The biggest thing for our team is that we want to constantly have interesting, exciting projects to work on. Obviously, Call Of Duty is a huge pillar in the studio. It’s our primary focus, what we’re fully invested in right now.”

